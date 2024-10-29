Earnings Preview: Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Corcept Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28.

Corcept Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.09, leading to a 1.12% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Corcept Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.22 0.26 0.21 EPS Actual 0.32 0.25 0.28 0.28 Price Change % -1.0% 5.0% -7.000000000000001% -10.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics were trading at $48.34 as of October 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Corcept Therapeutics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Corcept Therapeutics.

Analysts have given Corcept Therapeutics a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $75.25, indicating a potential 55.67% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Organon, Axsome Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Underperform trajectory for Organon, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, indicating a potential 58.63% downside. For Axsome Therapeutics, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $131.33, indicating a potential 171.68% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Elanco Animal Health, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, indicating a potential 60.7% downside. Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Organon, Axsome Therapeutics and Elanco Animal Health are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Corcept Therapeutics Buy 39.15% $161.27M 6.14% Organon Underperform -0.06% $939M 203.12% Axsome Therapeutics Buy 86.65% $79.11M -64.28% Elanco Animal Health Outperform 12.02% $689M -0.83%

Key Takeaway:

Corcept Therapeutics ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in terms of Gross Profit. The company is at the bottom in terms of Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of medications that treat severe metabolic, oncologic and neuropsychiatric disorders by modulating the effect of the hormone cortisol.

Financial Milestones: Corcept Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Corcept Therapeutics's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 39.15% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Corcept Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corcept Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

To track all earnings releases for Corcept Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

