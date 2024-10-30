Earnings Preview For Cohu

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cohu will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in Cohu are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 12.46% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cohu's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.01 0.23 0.32 EPS Actual -0.01 0.01 0.23 0.35 Price Change % -12.0% -2.0% -6.0% 0.0%

Insights Shared by Analysts on Cohu

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cohu.

Analysts have provided Cohu with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $33.0, suggesting a potential 24.29% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ACM Research and PDF Solutions, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

ACM Research received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $31.8, implying a potential 19.77% upside. PDF Solutions received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $42.0, implying a potential 58.19% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ACM Research and PDF Solutions are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cohu Buy -38.02% $46.92M -1.74% ACM Research Buy 40.05% $96.78M 2.97% PDF Solutions Buy 0.14% $29.43M 0.75%

Key Takeaway:

Cohu ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth and profit margin. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Cohu's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

About Cohu

Cohu Inc is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems used by semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. The company's products include Semiconductor ATE (Automated Test Equipment), Semiconductor Handlers, Interface Products such as test contactors, probe heads and probe pins, Spares and Kits, Bare Board PCB Test Systems, and services. It has one reportable segment, Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment (Semiconductor Test & Inspection).

Key Indicators: Cohu's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Cohu faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -38.02% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cohu's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.74%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cohu's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

To track all earnings releases for Cohu visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.