Earnings Preview For Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Centrus Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Investors in Centrus Energy are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $1.56 in the last quarter, leading to a 33.13% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Centrus Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.64 0.22 0.78 0.60 EPS Actual 3.20 -0.30 1.89 -0.38 Price Change % 33.0% 12.0% 17.0% -5.0%

Centrus Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Centrus Energy were trading at $71.66 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 72.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Centrus Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Centrus Energy.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Centrus Energy, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $177.67, suggesting a potential 147.93% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Peabody Energy, Hallador Energy and Alliance Res Partners, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Peabody Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $22.5, suggesting a potential 68.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hallador Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 79.07% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alliance Res Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $29.0, suggesting a potential 59.53% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Peabody Energy, Hallador Energy and Alliance Res Partners, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Centrus Energy Buy 46.33% $61.80M 45.16% Peabody Energy Buy -9.06% $166.10M 0.84% Hallador Energy Buy -21.21% $61.71M -102.01% Alliance Res Partners Buy -8.41% $64.13M 4.06%

Key Takeaway:

Centrus Energy ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Centrus Energy: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Centrus Energy's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 46.33%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centrus Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 45.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centrus Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Centrus Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Centrus Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

