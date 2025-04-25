Earnings Preview For Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brown & Brown to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28.

The announcement from Brown & Brown is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 2.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brown & Brown's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.87 0.88 1.05 EPS Actual 0.86 0.91 0.93 1.14 Price Change % -3.0% 2.0% 5.0% 1.0%

Tracking Brown & Brown's Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown were trading at $117.76 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Brown & Brown

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown has received a total of 9 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $120.0, the consensus suggests a potential 1.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Willis Towers Watson, Baldwin Insurance and Abacus Global Management, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Willis Towers Watson, with an average 1-year price target of $363.75, suggesting a potential 208.89% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Baldwin Insurance, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 65.18% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Abacus Global Management, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 90.23% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Willis Towers Watson, Baldwin Insurance and Abacus Global Management are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brown & Brown Neutral 12.04% $506M 3.21% Willis Towers Watson Buy 4.15% $1.67B 16.15% Baldwin Insurance Neutral 14.86% $44.98M -3.42% Abacus Global Management Outperform 40.16% $29.49M -5.35%

Key Takeaway:

Brown & Brown ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit and return on equity compared to others.

Discovering Brown & Brown: A Closer Look

Brown & Brown Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs, and service. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty, and employee benefits areas. It provides customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other targeted, customized risk management products and services. It has four reportable segments; the Retail segment; the Programs segment; the Wholesale Brokerage segment and; the Services segment. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Retail segment which provides insurance products and services to commercial, public and quasi-public, and Others through automobile dealer services F&I businesses. Its geographic area is U.S., U.K., the Republic of Ireland, Canada, and Others.

Brown & Brown's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Brown & Brown's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.04% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Brown & Brown's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 19.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brown & Brown's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brown & Brown's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Brown & Brown's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.63.

