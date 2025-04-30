Earnings Preview: Broadridge Financial Soln

Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Broadridge Financial Soln to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41.

The announcement from Broadridge Financial Soln is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Broadridge Financial Soln's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.49 0.97 3.5 2.24 EPS Actual 1.56 1 3.5 2.23 Price Change % -0.0% 1.0% -3.0% 1.0%

Performance of Broadridge Financial Soln Shares

Shares of Broadridge Financial Soln were trading at $239.68 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Broadridge Financial Soln

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Broadridge Financial Soln.

The consensus rating for Broadridge Financial Soln is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $247.5 implies a potential 3.26% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SS&C Technologies Hldgs, Genpact and ExlService Hldgs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SS&C Technologies Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $96.15, suggesting a potential 59.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genpact, with an average 1-year price target of $60.0, suggesting a potential 74.97% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ExlService Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $57.0, suggesting a potential 76.22% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for SS&C Technologies Hldgs, Genpact and ExlService Hldgs are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Broadridge Financial Soln Neutral 13.11% $443.40M 6.42% SS&C Technologies Hldgs Buy -1.03% $753.90M 3.20% Genpact Buy 8.94% $445.77M 5.93% ExlService Hldgs Buy 16.27% $183.40M 5.52%

Key Takeaway:

Broadridge Financial Soln ranks middle for Consensus. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Broadridge Financial Soln

Broadridge Financial Solutions, which was spun off from Automatic Data Processing in 2007, is a leading provider of investor communication and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker/dealers, traditional and alternative-asset managers, wealth managers, and corporate issuers. Broadridge is composed of two segments: investor communication solutions and global technology and operations.

Broadridge Financial Soln's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Broadridge Financial Soln's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Broadridge Financial Soln's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.96% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Broadridge Financial Soln's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Broadridge Financial Soln's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Broadridge Financial Soln's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.74. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Broadridge Financial Soln visit their earnings calendar on our site.

