Earnings Preview: BigCommerce Holdings

BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BigCommerce Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

Investors in BigCommerce Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.8% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BigCommerce Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.04 0.05 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.05 0.07 0.09 0.01 Price Change % -10.0% 1.0% -5.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of BigCommerce Holdings's Stock

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings were trading at $5.28 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on BigCommerce Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding BigCommerce Holdings.

BigCommerce Holdings has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $10.5, the consensus suggests a potential 98.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Backblaze, Brightcove and Couchbase, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Backblaze, with an average 1-year price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential 95.64% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Brightcove, with an average 1-year price target of $3.5, indicating a potential 33.71% downside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Couchbase, with an average 1-year price target of $22.29, suggesting a potential 322.16% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Backblaze, Brightcove and Couchbase, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BigCommerce Holdings Buy 8.46% $62.02M -42.45% Backblaze Buy 27.23% $17.23M -22.36% Brightcove Buy 1.43% $29.84M -3.11% Couchbase Outperform 19.59% $45.13M -15.56%

Key Takeaway:

BigCommerce Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About BigCommerce Holdings

BigCommerce Holdings Inc is engaged in offering Software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-commerce platform. The company's SaaS platform engages in the creation of online stores by delivering a combination of ease-of-use, enterprise functionality, and flexibility. It powers both the customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to popular online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems. The group operates in a single segment covering geographical areas of Americas-U.S.; Americas-other; EMEA; and APAC, of which majority of revenue is generated from Americas-U.S.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BigCommerce Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BigCommerce Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.46%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BigCommerce Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.75%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BigCommerce Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -42.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BigCommerce Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: BigCommerce Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 13.39. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for BigCommerce Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

