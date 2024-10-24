Earnings Preview: Barnes Gr

Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-10-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Barnes Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39.

Investors in Barnes Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Barnes Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.36 0.35 0.48 EPS Actual 0.37 0.38 0.41 0.19 Price Change % -2.0% -4.0% -0.0% -33.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Gr were trading at $46.67 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 131.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Barnes Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Barnes Gr.

Analysts have provided Barnes Gr with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $46.25, suggesting a potential 0.9% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Albany Intl, Hillman Solns and Standex International, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Albany Intl, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $86.0, indicating a potential 84.27% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hillman Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential 73.75% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Standex International, with an average 1-year price target of $210.33, indicating a potential 350.67% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Albany Intl, Hillman Solns and Standex International are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Barnes Gr Neutral 12.76% $124.04M -3.59% Albany Intl Buy 21.11% $112.38M 2.55% Hillman Solns Buy -0.15% $184.76M 1.07% Standex International Buy -4.32% $69.41M 3.16%

Key Takeaway:

Barnes Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Delving into Barnes Gr's Background

Barnes Group Inc is a U.S. based industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider. It leverages world-class manufacturing capabilities and engineering to develop various processes, automation solutions, and applied technologies for industries ranging from aerospace and medical & personal care to mobility and packaging. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The industrial segment manufactures precision parts, products, and systems for critical applications in end markets including transportation, industrial equipment, and consumer products. The aerospace segment provides machined components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturer turbine engine, airframe and industrial gas turbine builders, and the military.

Breaking Down Barnes Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Barnes Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Barnes Gr's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.25%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Barnes Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.48%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Barnes Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

