Earnings Preview: Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-04. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Aris Water Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Investors in Aris Water Solutions are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.43% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Aris Water Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.25 0.23 0.22 0.18 EPS Actual 0.34 0.29 0.34 0.26 0.23 Price Change % 27.0% -4.0% 9.0% 22.0% 10.0%

Aris Water Solutions Share Price Analysis

Shares of Aris Water Solutions were trading at $23.65 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 182.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Aris Water Solutions

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Aris Water Solutions.

With 4 analyst ratings, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $23.5, indicating a potential 0.63% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Montrose Environmental Gr, CECO Environmental and Enviri, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Montrose Environmental Gr is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $42.17, indicating a potential 78.31% upside. CECO Environmental is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, indicating a potential 43.76% upside. For Enviri, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, indicating a potential 57.72% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Montrose Environmental Gr, CECO Environmental and Enviri, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Aris Water Solutions Buy 12.55% $45.78M 2.21% Montrose Environmental Gr Buy 6.40% $73.09M -2.97% CECO Environmental Buy -9.29% $45.27M 0.88% Enviri Neutral -3.91% $118.88M -2.72%

Key Takeaway:

Aris Water Solutions ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company that helps customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. It has two primary revenue streams. The Produced Water Handling business gathers, transports, and, unless recycled, handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Water Solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store and recycle produced water.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Aris Water Solutions

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Aris Water Solutions's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.55% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Aris Water Solutions's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.67%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aris Water Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aris Water Solutions's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.37.

To track all earnings releases for Aris Water Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.