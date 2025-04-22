Earnings Preview: Amphenol

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Amphenol to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

The market awaits Amphenol's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 0.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amphenol's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.45 0.41 0.37 EPS Actual 0.55 0.50 0.44 0.40 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -0.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Amphenol's Stock

Shares of Amphenol were trading at $63.59 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Amphenol

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Amphenol.

The consensus rating for Amphenol is Buy, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $85.0, there's a potential 33.67% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Corning, Coherent and Littelfuse, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Corning, with an average 1-year price target of $56.0, suggesting a potential 11.94% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coherent, with an average 1-year price target of $104.18, suggesting a potential 63.83% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Littelfuse, with an average 1-year price target of $236.0, suggesting a potential 271.13% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Corning, Coherent and Littelfuse, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amphenol Buy 29.76% $1.48B 7.75% Corning Buy 16.93% $1.20B 2.85% Coherent Buy 26.80% $509.35M 1.33% Littelfuse Neutral -0.81% $176.84M -2.08%

Key Takeaway:

Amphenol ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, its return on equity is lower compared to the group average. Overall, Amphenol stands out as a strong performer in terms of revenue growth and gross profit.

Get to Know Amphenol Better

Amphenol Corp is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Amphenol's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Amphenol's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 29.76%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Amphenol's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amphenol's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.75%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amphenol's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Amphenol's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

