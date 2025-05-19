Earnings Preview: Amer Sports

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-20. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Amer Sports to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Investors in Amer Sports are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 5.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Amer Sports's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.10 -0.06 0.03 EPS Actual 0.17 0.14 0.05 0.08 Price Change % 5.0% 1.0% 4.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Amer Sports were trading at $31.14 as of May 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 116.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Amer Sports

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Amer Sports.

The consensus rating for Amer Sports is Buy, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $31.38 implies a potential 0.77% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ralph Lauren, Tapestry and Levi Strauss, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ralph Lauren, with an average 1-year price target of $286.89, suggesting a potential 821.29% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Tapestry, with an average 1-year price target of $90.8, suggesting a potential 191.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Levi Strauss, with an average 1-year price target of $19.09, suggesting a potential 38.7% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Ralph Lauren, Tapestry and Levi Strauss, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Amer Sports Buy 23.20% $917.50M 0.34% Ralph Lauren Outperform 10.83% $1.47B 11.94% Tapestry Outperform 6.89% $1.21B 14.37% Levi Strauss Outperform 3.15% $947.60M 6.74%

Key Takeaway:

Amer Sports ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the highest Return on Equity.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amer Sports

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amer Sports's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.2% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

