Earnings Preview: Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.01.

Anticipation surrounds Agios Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 1.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agios Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.59 -1.65 -1.65 -1.70 EPS Actual -1.69 -1.45 -1.72 -1.64 Price Change % -1.0% -0.0% -1.0% 7.000000000000001%

Analysts' Perspectives on Agios Pharmaceuticals

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Analysts have given Agios Pharmaceuticals a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $53.6, indicating a potential 14.46% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Veracyte, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Geron, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Veracyte, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $36.17, indicating a potential 22.76% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $30.33, indicating a potential 35.23% downside. Geron is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $6.33, indicating a potential 86.48% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Veracyte, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Geron, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Agios Pharmaceuticals Outperform 28.35% $7.12M -13.69% Veracyte Buy 26.69% $77.91M 0.51% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Buy 23.23% $107.31M 6.97% Geron Outperform 2941.38% $865K -20.68%

Key Takeaway:

Agios Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with a focus on developing treatments geared towards cancer and rare genetic disorders of metabolism. The company's primary focus is to develop potentially transformative small-molecule medicines. The clinical development plan for Agios' product candidates includes a precision approach with initial study designs that allow for genetically or biomarker-defined patient populations. The company seeks the potential for proof of concept early in clinical development, along with any potential for accelerated approval.

Financial Insights: Agios Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Agios Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.35% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agios Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1115.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.85%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agios Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.1, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Agios Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.