Earnings Preview: 3M

3M (NYSE:MMM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate 3M to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91.

Investors in 3M are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.25, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at 3M's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.68 1.96 2.31 2.34 EPS Actual 1.93 2.39 2.42 2.68 Price Change % 23.0% 2.0% -3.0% -1.0%

3M Share Price Analysis

Shares of 3M were trading at $135.14 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on 3M

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on 3M.

3M has received a total of 10 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $138.2, the consensus suggests a potential 2.26% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Honeywell Intl, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Honeywell Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $215.83, indicating a potential 59.71% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Honeywell Intl are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity 3M Buy -0.45% $2.68B 26.08% Honeywell Intl Neutral 4.71% $3.72B 9.25%

Key Takeaway:

3M has a lower revenue growth compared to its peer. It has a higher gross profit margin. 3M has a higher return on equity compared to its peer.

About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

3M: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: 3M's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.45%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 26.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.5, 3M faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for 3M visit their earnings calendar on our site.

