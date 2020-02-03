Earnings Preview: Is Disney Stock Worth Buying Now?

Shares of Disney (NYSE:) have garnered investorsÃ¢ÂÂ interest as of late. Disney stock has been struggling and that isnÃ¢ÂÂt a result of the market-wide pressure weÃ¢ÂÂre seeing in the stock market.

Interestingly enough, Disney has been just the opposite. Shares hit a new all-time high of $153.41 on Nov. 26, and while it hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been a straight drop down, the stock has struggled to garner any upside momentum since. Over the past few sessions though, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq under immense pressure, Disney stock has held up for the most part.ÃÂ

In other words, while the market was hitting new high after new high, Disney stock has languished. With the market finally under pressure, Disney shares are finding their footing.ÃÂ

Making it even more interesting is that Disney reports its fiscal first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday after the close.ÃÂ

Trading Disney Stock

Does the recent strength in the stock price make Disney a buy ahead of earnings? Is it an opportunity to sell?

After breaking below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, shares have seemingly found their footing in this area even though the stock has yet to reclaim these marks. At current levels, shares are down 12.1% from the all-time high. For intermediate- and long-term investors, this type of decline may be a reasonable discount to initiate or add to their position.

Support is, more or less, coming into play in the $135 to $136 area, the gap-up mark from November. Below $135 and Disney stock may go on to fill the November gap down toward $132.50. Below that and the $127 to $128 area will surely have investorsÃ¢ÂÂ attention, particularly if the decline comes after Disney reports earnings.ÃÂ

If the post-earnings reaction is bullish, a few upside levels have our interest. First, Disney stock needs to reclaim and hold the 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The more time the stock spends below this level, the more likely it is to crack lower. Above these marks puts the $142.50 level on watch, which was prior short-term support before the latest decline.ÃÂ

For bulls to really shift momentum back in their favor though, they need Disney stock to reclaim prior short-term resistance and short-term downtrend resistance (blue line). That will put $150-plus back on the table.

Sizing Up Disney

Technicals aside, is Disney stock something that investors should even want to own?ÃÂ

For the upcoming quarter, analysts expect earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $20.83 billion. When it comes to the full year, analysts expect Disney to earn $5.44 per share on revenue of $81.34 billion.ÃÂ

If Disney meets these expectations, it will represent more than 16% revenue growth, but a 5.7% decline in earnings. At almost 26 times earnings, investors may not be too hyped to pay that kind of premium for a stock with negative earnings growth.ÃÂ

But thereÃ¢ÂÂs way more than meets the eye here. First, remember that Disney just had a record year at the box office in fiscal 2019. With estimates coming down over the past three months Ã¢ÂÂ from $1.49 per share to $1.46 per share Ã¢ÂÂ and with the stock price under pressure, Disney may have a low bar to hurdle. Particularly with its latest Star Wars film and Frozen 2 falling in fiscal Q1 of 2020.ÃÂ

However, most of DisneyÃ¢ÂÂs blockbusters will fall in fiscal 2019 and therefore, make for a difficult year of comps. Further, spending on its Disney+ platform isnÃ¢ÂÂt cheap, but itÃ¢ÂÂs paving the way to some serious momentum.ÃÂ

After just launching a few months ago, Disney+ has more than 23 million U.S. subscribers. That lags Apple (NASDAQ:) TV+ and its 33 million subscribers, as well as Amazon (NASDAQ:) Prime Video and Netflix (NASDAQ:) at 42.2 million and 61.3 million, respectively.ÃÂ

But DisneyÃ¢ÂÂs momentum in streaming is very impressive and shows that this platform will be far from a dud.

Yeah, maybe this yearÃ¢ÂÂs comps will be tough and yeah, Disney+ costs will a bit of a weight on the bottom line.ÃÂ At the end of the day though, Disney remains the same entertainment juggernaut as before. Only this time, itÃ¢ÂÂs got a library of rich content Ã¢ÂÂ even more so after the Fox acquisition Ã¢ÂÂ and itÃ¢ÂÂs a perfect fit for long-term streaming success.ÃÂ

