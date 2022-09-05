EARNINGS POLL-Polish video game maker CD Projekt Q2 net profit seen falling by 48% y/y

Results due Sept 7 after market close

Net profit seen at 38 mln zlotys

GDANSK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Polish video game maker CD Projekt's CDR.WA second-quarter net profit is expected to fall 48% year on year due to weaker sales of its flagship games Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

CD Projekt is expected to report a second-quarter net profit of 38 million zlotys ($7.99 million), the poll of eight banks and brokerages showed. This would put CD Projekt's net profit for the first half of the year at 107 million zlotys.

The following table summarises market forecasts for CD Projekt's results for the second quarter of 2022:

(Figures in millions of zlotys unless otherwise stated)

Revenue

EBITDA

EBIT

Net profit

Average

165

67

44

38

Median

163

66

42

38

Lowest

158

60

39

32

Highest

180

81

59

49

No. of forecasts

8

8

8

8

Q2 2021

273

107

79

73

Q1 2022

216

107

85

69

Forecasts provided by: Dom Maklerski BOŚ, Erste Group, Dom Maklerski BDM, Trigon DM, Santander BM, DM PKO BP, Pekao BM, DM mBank

($1 = 4.7571 zlotys)

