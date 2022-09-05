EARNINGS POLL-Polish video game maker CD Projekt Q2 net profit seen falling by 48% y/y
Results due Sept 7 after market close
Net profit seen at 38 mln zlotys
GDANSK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Polish video game maker CD Projekt's CDR.WA second-quarter net profit is expected to fall 48% year on year due to weaker sales of its flagship games Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
CD Projekt is expected to report a second-quarter net profit of 38 million zlotys ($7.99 million), the poll of eight banks and brokerages showed. This would put CD Projekt's net profit for the first half of the year at 107 million zlotys.
The following table summarises market forecasts for CD Projekt's results for the second quarter of 2022:
(Figures in millions of zlotys unless otherwise stated)
Revenue
EBITDA
EBIT
Net profit
Average
165
67
44
38
Median
163
66
42
38
Lowest
158
60
39
32
Highest
180
81
59
49
No. of forecasts
8
8
8
8
Q2 2021
273
107
79
73
Q1 2022
216
107
85
69
Forecasts provided by: Dom Maklerski BOŚ, Erste Group, Dom Maklerski BDM, Trigon DM, Santander BM, DM PKO BP, Pekao BM, DM mBank
($1 = 4.7571 zlotys)
