EARNINGS POLL-Poland's KGHM Q2 net profit expected to fall 50% y/y

KGHM Q2 results due Aug 17 after market close

Q2 net profit seen at 1.18 bln zlotys

GDANSK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Polish copper producer KGHM KGH.WA is expected to post a 50% decrease in its second quarter net profit, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

According to Jakub Szkopek, Erste Group analyst, this fall is due to the higher cost of external inputs and electricity, as well as need to create a provision for employee bonuses.

The survey of analysts from six banks and brokerages showed that state-run KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, would post a profit of 1.18 billion zlotys ($260 million) in the second quarter and 3.08 billion zlotys for the first half of the year.

(Figures in millions of zlotys unless stated otherwise)

SECOND QUARTER OF 2022 (consolidated):

Net profit

EBITDA

Sales

Average

1,175

2,532

9,037

Median

1,122

2,547

9,022

Lowest

888

2,415

8,769

Highest

1,533

2,627

9,475

No. of f'casts

6

6

6

Q2 2021

2,359

2,705

7,761

Q1 2022

1,900

3,133

8,993

Forecasts provided by: DM PKO BP, Santander BM, Erste Group, Trigon DM, Pekao BM, Ipopema Securities.

($1 = 4.5474 zlotys)

