Earnings Point to A Long-Term Opportunity in This Stock Close to Its 52-Week Lows

This morning, most investors would, understandably enough, be focused on the big bank earnings that were released. Banks are, after all, the drivers of the economy in many ways, and anyone who was trading or investing back in 2008 knows the importance of their earnings and liquidity positions to the broader market. There was, however, one big, non-bank company that reported this morning too, and their earnings may be more indicative of an opportunity for investors than anything that came from the banks.

The bank earnings, and the market reaction to them, went pretty much as expected, at least by yours truly. On Tuesday, I wrote that while the big boys such as JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citi (C) would probably be fine, attention should be given to the smaller, regional outfits, where the extraordinary pressures last quarter could produce some squirrelly numbers and reactions. That is basically what we saw this morning, with the three named above beating expectations and seeing their stocks pop, while State Street (STT) missed on revenue and that stock is trading around five percent below yesterday’s close in the early hours.

There are some interesting implications of the big bank earnings, particularly in that their core lending businesses did significantly better than expected, which highlights the resilience of the economy as rates rise. That is a boost for markets overall, but that resilience has been evident for some time, so it is not really breaking news. The fact that traders are punishing STT to such an extent for a relatively minor miss, though, shows just how nervous the market is about smaller financial companies, and that remains something to watch over the next couple of weeks.

If the divergence continues when Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), PNC (PNC), and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) report on Tuesday, it will make it even clearer that size really matters to banks as capital requirements become ever more stringent, making consolidation in the sector look almost inevitable. That should give pause to investors tempted to pile into bank stocks on the basis of these results.

What it also reinforces is that this is not your grandfather’s inflationary and interest rate cycle. The distortion of markets over the last fifteen years has been such that conventional wisdom when it comes to those things, that both will do harm in their own way, just doesn’t apply this time. Consumers and corporations alike came in prepared and are, so far at least, shrugging these things off. Because of that, a company like United Healthcare (UNH) can confound everyone by reporting a big beat and significant growth on an annual basis.

The stock’s performance in the weeks preceding this morning’s earnings shows just how much of a surprise UNH’s good report was. Yesterday, it hit a 52-week low as the rumor went around that inflation in healthcare costs would take a big bite out of their earnings. That didn’t happen, though. What we saw instead was the benefit to a company like United of the vertical integration that has been going on in healthcare. Rising costs may have hurt their core insurance business to some extent, but the fact that they are also involved in healthcare delivery and pharmacy benefit management through Optum offset that.

All three big banks that reported this morning did better than expected, but the potential for problems down the pecking order in the industry make me reluctant to get involved in that sector, particularly with the likes of JPM that are setting new -week highs. UNH, on the other hand, that is bouncing off its lows, seems to have been misunderstood and somewhat underestimated by the market, so may present an opportunity for those looking to invest some cash, even after today’s jump.

