EARNINGS-Pfizer third-quarter sales fall on lower demand for pain drugs

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Tuesday reported a 4.3% drop in third-quarter sales, hurt by increased competition for its off-patent pain drug Lyrica and lower demand for some of its treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the third quarter, Pfizer said Lyrica sales fell 33% to $352 million. Total sales fell to $12.13 billion from $12.68 billion a year ago.

As the COVID-19 pandemic crimps demand for certain Pfizer therapies and damages global economies, investors are keenly focused on seeing late-stage study data of the vaccine candididate being developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.F.

