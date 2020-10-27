EARNINGS-Pfizer third-quarter sales fall on lower demand for pain drugs
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Tuesday reported a 4.3% drop in third-quarter sales, hurt by increased competition for its off-patent pain drug Lyrica and lower demand for some of its treatments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the third quarter, Pfizer said Lyrica sales fell 33% to $352 million. Total sales fell to $12.13 billion from $12.68 billion a year ago.
As the COVID-19 pandemic crimps demand for certain Pfizer therapies and damages global economies, investors are keenly focused on seeing late-stage study data of the vaccine candididate being developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.F.
