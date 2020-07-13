EARNINGS-PepsiCo beats revenue estimates on increased snacks consumption

US Markets
PepsiCo beats revenue estimates on increased snacks consumption

PepsiCo Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as its snacks business benefited from a surge in at-home consumption of salty snacks such as Fritos and Cheetos during lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $1.65 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the second quarter ended June 13, from $2.04 billion, or $1.44 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $15.95 billion from $16.45 billion. Analysts had estimated $15.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

