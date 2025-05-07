Earnings Outlook For XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that XPLR Infrastructure will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The announcement from XPLR Infrastructure is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.14, leading to a 11.33% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at XPLR Infrastructure's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.61 0.65 0.30 EPS Actual 0.99 -0.43 0.66 0.75 Price Change % -11.0% -0.0% -6.0% 3.0%

Tracking XPLR Infrastructure's Stock Performance

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure were trading at $8.16 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 74.63%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on XPLR Infrastructure

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding XPLR Infrastructure.

The consensus rating for XPLR Infrastructure is Underperform, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $6.0, there's a potential 26.47% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Montauk Renewables, Sunnova Energy Intl and ReNew Energy Glb, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Montauk Renewables, with an average 1-year price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential 59.19% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sunnova Energy Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $0.93, suggesting a potential 88.6% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ReNew Energy Glb, with an average 1-year price target of $7.5, suggesting a potential 8.09% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Montauk Renewables, Sunnova Energy Intl and ReNew Energy Glb, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity XPLR Infr Underperform 27.27% $179M -3.44% Montauk Renewables Neutral -40.83% $4.83M -3.17% Sunnova Energy Intl Neutral 15.42% $99.34M -7.88% ReNew Energy Glb Buy 15.50% $15.90B -3.52%

Key Takeaway:

XPLR Infrastructure ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering XPLR Infrastructure: A Closer Look

XPLR Infrastructure LP is formed to acquire, manage, and own contracted clean energy projects. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. Renewable energy assets consist of wind, solar, and solar-plus-storage projects and a stand-alone battery storage project, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. Renewable energy sales generate maximum revenue for the company.

Financial Insights: XPLR Infrastructure

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: XPLR Infrastructure's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 27.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: XPLR Infrastructure's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -38.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): XPLR Infrastructure's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): XPLR Infrastructure's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: XPLR Infrastructure's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.65, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for XPLR Infrastructure visit their earnings calendar on our site.

