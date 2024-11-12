Earnings Outlook For Xos

Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Xos to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.32.

Xos bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.76 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.19% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Xos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -1.99 -2.25 -1.92 -3 EPS Actual -1.23 -1.80 -2.33 -2.4 Price Change % -0.0% 14.000000000000002% 3.0% 31.0%

Performance of Xos Shares

Shares of Xos were trading at $5.0 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 59.11%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Xos

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Xos.

Analysts have given Xos a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $11.25, indicating a potential 125.0% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Manitex International, Manitowoc Co and Douglas Dynamics, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Manitex International, with an average 1-year price target of $5.8, suggesting a potential 16.0% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Manitowoc Co, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, indicating a potential 140.0% upside. Douglas Dynamics received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $26.0, implying a potential 420.0% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Manitex International, Manitowoc Co and Douglas Dynamics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Xos Outperform 226.78% $2.03M -15.21% Manitex International Neutral 3.67% $17.16M 2.07% Manitowoc Co Neutral 0.75% $87.60M -1.17% Douglas Dynamics Neutral -10.22% $30.88M 12.70%

Key Takeaway:

Xos outperforms peers in revenue growth with a significant 226.78%. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity. The company's gross profit is the lowest among peers at $2.03M. Additionally, Xos has the lowest return on equity at -15.21%.

All You Need to Know About Xos

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company's primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership basis than internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

Xos's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Xos displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 226.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Xos's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -62.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xos's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.21%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xos's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Xos's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Xos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

