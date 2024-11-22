Earnings Outlook For Woodward

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Woodward to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

The announcement from Woodward is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 17.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Woodward's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.32 1.10 1.31 EPS Actual 1.63 1.62 1.45 0.84 Price Change % -17.0% 7.000000000000001% -1.0% -2.0%

Market Performance of Woodward's Stock

Shares of Woodward were trading at $172.54 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Woodward

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Woodward.

The consensus rating for Woodward is Neutral, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $161.0, there's a potential 6.69% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of StandardAero, Rocket Lab USA and Leonardo DRS, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

StandardAero is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $35.89, indicating a potential 79.2% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Rocket Lab USA, with an average 1-year price target of $13.75, indicating a potential 92.03% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Leonardo DRS, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 80.29% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for StandardAero, Rocket Lab USA and Leonardo DRS, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Woodward Neutral 5.87% $229.99M 4.55% StandardAero Outperform 13.21% $186.23M 1.42% Rocket Lab USA Outperform 54.90% $28.00M -11.87% Leonardo DRS Neutral 15.50% $179M 2.34%

Key Takeaway:

Woodward ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit. Woodward is at the top for return on equity.

Get to Know Woodward Better

Woodward Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. It designs, produces, and service reliable, efficient, low-emission, and high-performance energy control products for diverse applications in challenging environments. The company holds production and assembly facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia, and promotes products and services through worldwide locations.

Financial Milestones: Woodward's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Woodward showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.87% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Woodward's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Woodward's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.55% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Woodward's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.35%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Woodward's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.44.

To track all earnings releases for Woodward visit their earnings calendar on our site.

