Earnings Outlook For WidePoint

WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WidePoint to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The market awaits WidePoint's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 8.04% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at WidePoint's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.06 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.04 -0.05 -0.07 Price Change % -8.0% -7.000000000000001% 10.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of WidePoint were trading at $5.86 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 122.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on WidePoint

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding WidePoint.

WidePoint has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $7.0, the consensus suggests a potential 19.45% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Castellum, Information Services Gr and Hackett Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Castellum, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 48.81% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Information Services Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $4.62, suggesting a potential 21.16% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Hackett Group, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 497.27% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Castellum, Information Services Gr and Hackett Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WidePoint Buy 33.43% $4.75M -2.60% Castellum Buy -7.13% $4.12M -17.21% Information Services Gr Outperform -7.29% $25.66M 1.56% Hackett Group Outperform -1.73% $31.25M 2.73%

Key Takeaway:

WidePoint is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit as well. The company is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind WidePoint

WidePoint Corp is a provider of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS) that consists of federally certified communications management, identity management, interactive bill presentment and analytics, and an Information Technology as a Service solution. Its solutions include Telecom Lifecycle Management, Digital billing communications solutions, and Mobile and Identity management. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and the rest from Europe.

WidePoint: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: WidePoint displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: WidePoint's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WidePoint's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): WidePoint's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, WidePoint adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for WidePoint visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WYY

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Nov 2024 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Oct 2024 HC Wainwright & Co. Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WYY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.