Earnings Outlook For Wendy's

Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Wendy's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The market awaits Wendy's's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.12% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Wendy's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.25 0.28 0.21 EPS Actual 0.25 0.25 0.27 0.23 Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Tracking Wendy's's Stock Performance

Shares of Wendy's were trading at $12.5 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Wendy's

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Wendy's.

A total of 21 analyst ratings have been received for Wendy's, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $15.79, suggesting a potential 26.32% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cheesecake Factory, Sweetgreen and Shake Shack, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cheesecake Factory, with an average 1-year price target of $52.12, suggesting a potential 316.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sweetgreen, with an average 1-year price target of $35.44, suggesting a potential 183.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Shake Shack, with an average 1-year price target of $114.54, suggesting a potential 816.32% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Cheesecake Factory, Sweetgreen and Shake Shack, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Wendy's Neutral 6.22% $325.17M 18.30% Cheesecake Factory Neutral 5.01% $399.96M 9.80% Sweetgreen Buy 5.15% $27.95M -6.38% Shake Shack Buy 14.83% $155.00M 1.88%

Key Takeaway:

Wendy's ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Wendy's

The Wendy's Company is the second-largest burger quick-service restaurant, or QSR, chain in the United States by systemwide sales, with $12.6 billion in 2024, narrowly edging Burger King ($11.5 billion) and clocking in well behind wide-moat McDonald's ($51.1 billion). After divestitures of Tim Hortons (2006) and Arby's (2011), the firm manages just the burger banner, generating sales across a footprint that spanned more than 7,200 total stores in 30 countries as of year-end 2024. Wendy's generates revenue from the sale of hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and fries throughout its company-owned footprint, through franchise royalty and marketing fund payments remitted by its franchisees, which account for roughly 94% of stores, and through franchise flipping and advisory fees.

Wendy's's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Wendy's's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.22% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wendy's's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wendy's's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.94%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Wendy's's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 15.78. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Wendy's visit their earnings calendar on our site.

