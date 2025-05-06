Earnings Outlook For Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Vir Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.84.

Vir Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 11.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vir Biotechnology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.87 -1.05 -0.89 -1.05 EPS Actual -0.76 -1.56 -1.02 -0.48 Price Change % -12.0% 24.0% -5.0% 13.0%

Performance of Vir Biotechnology Shares

Shares of Vir Biotechnology were trading at $6.15 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 38.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Vir Biotechnology

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vir Biotechnology.

With 4 analyst ratings, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $45.25, indicating a potential 635.77% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CareDx, Ardelyx and MiMedx Group, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CareDx, with an average 1-year price target of $31.2, suggesting a potential 407.32% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ardelyx, with an average 1-year price target of $10.9, suggesting a potential 77.24% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MiMedx Group, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 111.38% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for CareDx, Ardelyx and MiMedx Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vir Biotechnology Buy 17.45% $10.59M -8.75% CareDx Neutral 17.54% $56.27M -2.73% Ardelyx Buy 61.04% $61.81M -25.80% MiMedx Group Outperform 4.13% $71.65M 3.55%

Key Takeaway:

Vir Biotechnology ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with the lowest percentage growth and profit among its peers. However, it has the highest Return on Equity, indicating strong performance relative to its equity. The Consensus rating for Vir Biotechnology is mixed compared to its peers.

Delving into Vir Biotechnology's Background

Vir Biotechnology Inc is an immunology company focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases and other serious conditions, including viral-associated diseases. Through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions, it has four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid, or siRNA. The company's pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B, HBV, influenza A, human immunodeficiency virus, HIV, and tuberculosis, or TB. Its revenue sources are collaboration revenue, contract revenue, grant revenue, and license revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vir Biotechnology

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vir Biotechnology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.45% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Vir Biotechnology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -927.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.75%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -7.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, Vir Biotechnology adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

