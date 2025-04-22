Earnings Outlook For Stewart Information Servs

Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stewart Information Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51.

The announcement from Stewart Information Servs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 3.91% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Stewart Information Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.97 1.04 1.13 -0.13 EPS Actual 1.12 1.17 0.91 0.17 Price Change % 4.0% 6.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Tracking Stewart Information Servs's Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Servs were trading at $64.0 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Stewart Information Servs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Stewart Information Servs.

Analysts have given Stewart Information Servs a total of 2 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $78.5, indicating a potential 22.66% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Trupanion, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Outperform 14.01% $52.92M 0.51%

Key Takeaway:

Stewart Information Servs ranks in the middle among peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate higher than the bottom performer but lower than the top performer. In terms of gross profit, Stewart Information Servs is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers. The return on equity for Stewart Information Servs is higher than the bottom performer but lower than the top performer, placing it in the middle among peers. Overall, Stewart Information Servs shows mixed performance compared to its peers in the analyzed metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Stewart Information Servs

Stewart Information Services Corp is a customer-focused, title insurance and real estate services company offering products and services to home buyers and sellers, mortgage lenders and servicers, attorneys, and home builders. It has three operating segments; Title insurance and related services which generates key revenue, includes the functions of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also includes home and personal insurance services, Real estate solutions segment supports the real estate mortgage industry by providing appraisal management services, online notarization and closing solutions, credit, and real estate information services, search and valuation services. Corporate and other segment is comprised of parent holding company.

Stewart Information Servs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Stewart Information Servs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stewart Information Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stewart Information Servs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stewart Information Servs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.83%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Stewart Information Servs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Stewart Information Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Feb 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Overweight Overweight Jan 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for STC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.