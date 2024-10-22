Earnings Outlook For Stewart Information Servs

Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Stewart Information Servs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07.

Stewart Information Servs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.22 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.13% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Stewart Information Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.13 -0.13 0.53 0.68 EPS Actual 0.91 0.17 0.60 0.86 Price Change % -1.0% -2.0% 0.0% 9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Servs were trading at $67.8 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 74.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Stewart Information Servs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Stewart Information Servs.

With 5 analyst ratings, Stewart Information Servs has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $76.4, indicating a potential 12.68% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Trupanion, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Trupanion are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Trupanion Neutral 16.35% $40.27M -1.92%

Key Takeaway:

Stewart Information Servs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of -1.92%. The company also lags behind in Gross Profit, standing at $40.27M. Additionally, its Return on Equity is negative at -1.92%. Overall, Stewart Information Servs is positioned unfavorably compared to its peers across all key metrics.

Discovering Stewart Information Servs: A Closer Look

Stewart Information Services Corp is a customer-focused, title insurance and real estate services company offering products and services to home buyers and sellers, mortgage lenders and servicers, attorneys, and home builders. It has three operating segments; Title insurance and related services which generates key revenue, includes the functions of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also includes home and personal insurance services, Real estate solutions segment supports the real estate mortgage industry by providing appraisal management services, online notarization and closing solutions, credit, and real estate information services, search and valuation services. Corporate and other segment is comprised of parent holding company.

Financial Milestones: Stewart Information Servs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stewart Information Servs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stewart Information Servs's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stewart Information Servs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stewart Information Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Stewart Information Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.42.

To track all earnings releases for Stewart Information Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

