Earnings Outlook For SLM

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that SLM will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

The market awaits SLM's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.99% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SLM's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.06 0.84 1.07 EPS Actual 0.50 -0.23 1.11 1.27 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Tracking SLM's Stock Performance

Shares of SLM were trading at $26.71 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on SLM

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SLM.

Analysts have provided SLM with 8 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $33.0, suggesting a potential 23.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Credit Acceptance and Enova International, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Credit Acceptance, with an average 1-year price target of $475.0, suggesting a potential 1678.36% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Enova International, with an average 1-year price target of $134.5, suggesting a potential 403.56% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Credit Acceptance and Enova International, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FirstCash Hldgs Outperform 3.72% $433.69M 4.12% Credit Acceptance Neutral 14.89% $351.10M 8.95% Enova International Buy 25.01% $336.05M 5.36%

Key Takeaway:

SLM ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About SLM

SLM Corp is an education solutions company. It business is to originate and service loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education. The provide Private Education Loans to mean education loans to students or their families that are not made, insured, or guaranteed by any state or federal government.

Financial Insights: SLM

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: SLM's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: SLM's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLM's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.37, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Latest Ratings for SLM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

