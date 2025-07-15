Earnings Outlook For SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that SL Green Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

Investors in SL Green Realty are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 0.15% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at SL Green Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.27 1.53 1.20 1.60 EPS Actual 1.40 1.81 1.13 2.05 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty were trading at $63.6 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on SL Green Realty

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $64.0, the consensus suggests a potential 0.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kilroy Realty, Cousins Props and Highwoods Props, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kilroy Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential 43.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cousins Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential 51.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Highwoods Props, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 52.04% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Kilroy Realty, Cousins Props and Highwoods Props, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SL Green Realty Neutral 27.66% $118.74M -0.57% Kilroy Realty Neutral -2.78% $177.87M 0.72% Cousins Props Neutral 19.64% $173.17M 0.43% Highwoods Props Neutral -5.16% $135.35M 4.13%

Key Takeaway:

SL Green Realty ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, SL Green Realty is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty is one of the largest Manhattan property owners and landlords, with interest in around 32 million square feet of wholly owned and joint-venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Milestones: SL Green Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SL Green Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.66% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -8.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SL Green Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.19%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SL Green Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for SL Green Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

