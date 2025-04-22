Earnings Outlook For SEI Inv

SEI Inv (NASDAQ:SEIC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SEI Inv to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14.

SEI Inv bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.7% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at SEI Inv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.07 1.04 0.98 EPS Actual 1.19 1.19 1.05 0.99 Price Change % 4.0% 5.0% -0.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of SEI Inv's Stock

Shares of SEI Inv were trading at $69.67 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on SEI Inv

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on SEI Inv.

The consensus rating for SEI Inv is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $84.2, there's a potential 20.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Franklin Resources, Blue Owl Capital and Hamilton Lane, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $19.62, suggesting a potential 71.84% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $25.6, suggesting a potential 63.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hamilton Lane, with an average 1-year price target of $158.6, suggesting a potential 127.64% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Franklin Resources, Blue Owl Capital and Hamilton Lane are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SEI Inv Neutral 14.92% $297.69M 6.76% Franklin Resources Neutral 13.08% $1.83B 1.19% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 27.80% $336.88M 1.00% Hamilton Lane Neutral 34.33% $128.63M 8.44%

Key Takeaway:

SEI Inv ranks in the middle for Consensus. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Get to Know SEI Inv Better

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

SEI Inv: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, SEI Inv showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.92% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.96%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Inv's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Inv's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: SEI Inv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for SEI Inv visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for SEIC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Underweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight

