Earnings Outlook For Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.01.

Anticipation surrounds Royal Caribbean Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.46, leading to a 1.01% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Royal Caribbean Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.75 1.33 1.13 3.48 EPS Actual 3.21 1.77 1.25 3.85 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -3.0% -0.0%

Tracking Royal Caribbean Gr's Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Gr were trading at $200.91 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 138.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Royal Caribbean Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Royal Caribbean Gr.

The consensus rating for Royal Caribbean Gr is Buy, based on 10 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $206.0, there's a potential 2.53% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Expedia Group, Airbnb and Hyatt Hotels, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Expedia Group is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $146.0, indicating a potential 27.33% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Airbnb is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $126.23, suggesting a potential 37.17% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Hyatt Hotels, with an average 1-year price target of $160.12, implying a potential 20.3% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Expedia Group, Airbnb and Hyatt Hotels, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Royal Caribbean Gr Buy 16.66% $1.96B 15.31% Expedia Group Neutral 5.96% $3.20B 43.40% Airbnb Neutral 10.63% $2.24B 6.98% Hyatt Hotels Neutral -0.12% $361M 9.56%

Key Takeaway:

Royal Caribbean Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also in the middle.

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

Financial Insights: Royal Caribbean Gr

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.78% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.37%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Royal Caribbean Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.62, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Royal Caribbean Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.