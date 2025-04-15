Earnings Outlook For Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Rexford Industrial Realty will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Anticipation surrounds Rexford Industrial Realty's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 0.52% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Rexford Industrial Realty's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.58 0.58 0.57 EPS Actual 0.58 0.59 0.60 0.58 Price Change % -1.0% -9.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Tracking Rexford Industrial Realty's Stock Performance

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty were trading at $32.82 as of April 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Rexford Industrial Realty

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $43.0, the consensus suggests a potential 31.02% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of EastGroup Properties, First Industrial Realty and Stag Industrial, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EastGroup Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $181.0, suggesting a potential 451.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for First Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $56.5, suggesting a potential 72.15% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stag Industrial, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 12.74% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for EastGroup Properties, First Industrial Realty and Stag Industrial are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rexford Industrial Realty Neutral 15.43% $186.89M 0.74% EastGroup Properties Neutral 9.99% $120.85M 1.91% First Industrial Realty Neutral 11.64% $127.72M 2.58% Stag Industrial Neutral 8.74% $159.06M 1.51%

Key Takeaway:

Rexford Industrial Realty ranks in the middle among peers for Consensus rating. It is at the top for Revenue Growth, indicating strong performance in this area. In terms of Gross Profit, it is also at the top. However, for Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The goal is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for stockholders by providing superior access to industrial property investments in Southern California infill markets. It has one operating segment business of investing in, operating, and repositioning/redeveloping industrial real estate properties located in Southern California infill markets.

Rexford Industrial Realty: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Rexford Industrial Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.43% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Rexford Industrial Realty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rexford Industrial Realty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rexford Industrial Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Rexford Industrial Realty visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for REXR

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Underweight Underweight Mar 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral

