Earnings Outlook For Ranpak Hldgs

Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ranpak Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

Ranpak Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.13, leading to a 8.6% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Ranpak Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.07 -0.04 -0.07 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.10 -0.11 -0.04 Price Change % -9.0% 3.0% 52.0% -15.0%

Analysts' Take on Ranpak Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Ranpak Hldgs.

Analysts have provided Ranpak Hldgs with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $10.0, suggesting a potential 70.07% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pactiv Evergreen, Sonoco Prods and Sealed Air, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Pactiv Evergreen, with an average 1-year price target of $13.33, indicating a potential 126.7% upside. For Sonoco Prods, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $56.33, indicating a potential 857.99% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Sealed Air, with an average 1-year price target of $39.0, indicating a potential 563.27% upside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Pactiv Evergreen, Sonoco Prods and Sealed Air, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ranpak Hldgs Neutral 5.49% $31.70M 0.98% Pactiv Evergreen Buy -6.17% $223M 1.42% Sonoco Prods Buy -4.80% $357.35M 3.74% Sealed Air Neutral -2.59% $416M 15.75%

Key Takeaway:

Ranpak Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Ranpak Hldgs Better

Ranpak Holdings Corp is a provider of environmentally sustainable, systems-based, product protection solutions for e-Commerce and industrial supply chains. The company offers a full suite of protective packaging systems and paper consumables. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe/Asia. They generate revenue by providing its PPS systems and paper consumables to customers, which include direct end-users and our network of exclusive paper packaging solution distributors, and by providing end-of-line automation systems that solve challenges, including optimization, customization, and efficiency.

Ranpak Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ranpak Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ranpak Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ranpak Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ranpak Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, Ranpak Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Ranpak Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.