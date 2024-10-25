Earnings Outlook For Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Ranger Energy Services will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Ranger Energy Services bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 13.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ranger Energy Services's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.07 0.29 0.47 EPS Actual 0.21 -0.03 0.09 0.38 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 2.0% 7.000000000000001% 1.0%

Market Performance of Ranger Energy Services's Stock

Shares of Ranger Energy Services were trading at $12.28 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ranger Energy Services

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ranger Energy Services.

Analysts have provided Ranger Energy Services with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $13.0, suggesting a potential 5.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oil States International, Natural Gas Services Gr and DMC Glb, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Oil States International received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $6.5, implying a potential 47.07% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Natural Gas Services Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, implying a potential 119.87% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DMC Glb, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 54.72% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Oil States International, Natural Gas Services Gr and DMC Glb, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ranger Energy Services Neutral -15.38% $13.90M 1.80% Oil States International Neutral 1.56% $29.65M 0.18% Natural Gas Services Gr Buy 42.79% $13.30M 1.75% DMC Glb Buy -9.27% $46.41M 1.14%

Key Takeaway:

Ranger Energy Services ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Ranger Energy Services: A Closer Look

Ranger Energy Services Inc is a provider of onshore high specification (high-spec) well service rigs, wireline services, and additional processing solutions and ancillary services in the United States. It offers a range of well site services to U.S. exploration and production (E&P) companies that are fundamental to establishing and enhancing the flow of oil and natural gas throughout the productive life of a well. The segments of the group are High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services, of which key revenue is derived from High Specification Rigs segment.

Ranger Energy Services's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Ranger Energy Services's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ranger Energy Services's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ranger Energy Services's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.31%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

To track all earnings releases for Ranger Energy Services visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.