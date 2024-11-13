Earnings Outlook For Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pioneer Power Solutions to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

Investors in Pioneer Power Solutions are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 16.05% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Pioneer Power Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0 0.04 0.01 0.05 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.10 -0.07 0.10 Price Change % 16.0% 9.0% -23.0% -8.0%

Performance of Pioneer Power Solutions Shares

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions were trading at $6.02 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.65%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Pioneer Power Solutions

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Pioneer Power Solutions.

Pioneer Power Solutions has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $12.0, the consensus suggests a potential 99.34% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NuScale Power, Bloom Energy and GE Vernova, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

NuScale Power is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, indicating a potential 165.78% upside. For Bloom Energy, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $13.38, indicating a potential 122.26% upside. For GE Vernova, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $288.93, indicating a potential 4699.5% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for NuScale Power, Bloom Energy and GE Vernova, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pioneer Power Solutions Buy -48.38% $653K -13.49% NuScale Power Buy -83.31% $117K -21.13% Bloom Energy Neutral 11.52% $68.52M -13.89% GE Vernova Outperform 8.01% $1.11B -1.03%

Key Takeaway:

Pioneer Power Solutions ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. The company's Consensus rating is higher than some peers but lower than others.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc manufactures, sells, and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. Its principal products and services include custom-engineered electrical transformers, switchgear and engine-generator sets and controls, complemented by a national field-service network to maintain and repair power generation assets. Pioneer Power works in two reportable segments which includes Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions (Critical Power). Pioneer generates the majority of its revenue from the United States of America.

Pioneer Power Solutions: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Pioneer Power Solutions's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -48.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -36.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pioneer Power Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pioneer Power Solutions's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Pioneer Power Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Pioneer Power Solutions visit their earnings calendar on our site.

