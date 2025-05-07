Earnings Outlook For Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Owens & Minor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

Anticipation surrounds Owens & Minor's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Owens & Minor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.41 0.31 0.17 EPS Actual 0.55 0.42 0.36 0.19 Price Change % 39.0% -2.0% -1.0% -26.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor were trading at $7.71 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Owens & Minor

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Owens & Minor.

The consensus rating for Owens & Minor is Buy, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $11.0 implies a potential 42.67% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Owens & Minor, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Owens & Minor are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Owens & Minor Buy 1.50% $579.77M -41.13%

Key Takeaway:

Owens & Minor ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 1.50%. It also lags behind in Gross Profit, standing at $579.77M. Additionally, its Return on Equity is at -41.13%, indicating poor performance in this metric compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Inc distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The business is under two segments: Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through its production and kitting operations and provides medical supplies and solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. The Patient Direct segment provides delivery of disposable medical supplies sold directly to patients and home health agencies. Majority of the revenue is generated from Products & Healthcare Services segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Owens & Minor's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Owens & Minor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Owens & Minor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -10.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Owens & Minor's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -41.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens & Minor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.08%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.79.

To track all earnings releases for Owens & Minor visit their earnings calendar on our site.

