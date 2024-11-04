Earnings Outlook For Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Navios Maritime Partners to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12.

The announcement from Navios Maritime Partners is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 2.28% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Navios Maritime Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.84 2 2.62 2.80 EPS Actual 3.06 2.32 4.32 2.68 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 5.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Navios Maritime Partners's Stock

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners were trading at $53.43 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 143.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Navios Maritime Partners

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Navios Maritime Partners.

With 1 analyst ratings, Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $80.0, indicating a potential 49.73% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Costamare, Capital Clean Energy and Golden Ocean Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Costamare received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, implying a potential 75.67% downside. Capital Clean Energy is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, indicating a potential 58.82% downside. Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Golden Ocean Group, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, suggesting a potential 72.86% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Costamare, Capital Clean Energy and Golden Ocean Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Navios Maritime Partners Buy -1.38% $141.61M 3.44% Costamare Neutral 40.28% $150.68M 3.71% Capital Clean Energy Outperform 10.32% $52.71M 2.78% Golden Ocean Group Neutral 17.20% $91.01M 3.24%

Key Takeaway:

Navios Maritime Partners ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP is a seaborne shipping company. It owns and operates dry cargo and container vessels with the primary long-term and staggered expiration charters. The firm's fleet consists of Ultra- Handymax, Panamax, Capsize, and Container vessels and categorized in Drybulk and Container vessels. It earns revenue through chartering of vessels, voyage contracts. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from Asia.

Navios Maritime Partners: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Navios Maritime Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.38%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Navios Maritime Partners's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Navios Maritime Partners's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

To track all earnings releases for Navios Maritime Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

