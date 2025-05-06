Earnings Outlook For Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Murphy USA will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.82.

Anticipation surrounds Murphy USA's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.28, leading to a 3.19% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Murphy USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 6.68 6.68 6.82 4.70 EPS Actual 6.96 7.20 6.92 3.12 Price Change % -3.0% 3.0% 2.0% -4.0%

Tracking Murphy USA's Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA were trading at $507.13 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.67%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Murphy USA

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Murphy USA.

The consensus rating for Murphy USA is Outperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $551.33, there's a potential 8.72% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CarMax, Penske Automotive Group and Lithia Motors, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CarMax, with an average 1-year price target of $89.11, suggesting a potential 82.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Penske Automotive Group, with an average 1-year price target of $159.0, suggesting a potential 68.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lithia Motors, with an average 1-year price target of $368.9, suggesting a potential 27.26% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CarMax, Penske Automotive Group and Lithia Motors, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Murphy USA Outperform -7.07% $599M 17.06% CarMax Outperform 6.69% $667.89M 1.44% Penske Automotive Group Neutral 2.10% $1.27B 4.61% Lithia Motors Neutral 7.20% $1.41B 3.12%

Key Takeaway:

Murphy USA ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Murphy USA is at the top.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA operates more than 1,700 fueling stations and convenience stores primarily across the Midwest and Southeastern United States. The firm owns about 75% of its locations, with most stores situated in high-traffic areas near Walmart supercenters. Murphy's stores typically range from 1,400-2,800 square feet, with most of its in-store sales derived from tobacco and nicotine products. The company acquired about 150 QuickChek stores in 2021, boosting its presence in grocery and foodservice. Murphy generates about two thirds of its profit from fuel retailing, with the remaining third coming from in-store sales.

Understanding the Numbers: Murphy USA's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Murphy USA faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.07% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Murphy USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Murphy USA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Murphy USA's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.19% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Murphy USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Murphy USA visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MUSA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Keybanc Initiates Coverage On Overweight Feb 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MUSA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.