Earnings Outlook For Mosaic

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mosaic will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45.

Mosaic bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.66% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Mosaic's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.54 0.66 0.66 EPS Actual 0.45 0.34 0.54 0.65 Price Change % -5.0% 1.0% -1.0% -5.0%

Tracking Mosaic's Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic were trading at $30.51 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Mosaic

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mosaic.

The consensus rating for Mosaic is Neutral, derived from 13 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $29.69 implies a potential 2.69% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CF Industries Holdings, FMC and Intrepid Potash, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CF Industries Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $85.3, suggesting a potential 179.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FMC, with an average 1-year price target of $47.54, suggesting a potential 55.82% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Intrepid Potash, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 36.09% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for CF Industries Holdings, FMC and Intrepid Potash, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mosaic Neutral -10.59% $301.90M 1.45% CF Industries Holdings Neutral -2.99% $524M 6.44% FMC Neutral -13.79% $316.70M -0.35% Intrepid Potash Sell -1.52% $7.29M -35.85%

Key Takeaway:

Mosaic ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity.

Delving into Mosaic's Background

Mosaic is one of the largest phosphate and potash producers in the world. The company's assets include phosphate rock mines in Florida, Brazil, and Peru and potash mines in Saskatchewan, New Mexico, and Brazil. Mosaic also runs a large fertilizer distribution operation in Brazil through its Mosaic Fertilizantes business.

Mosaic's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mosaic's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.59% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Mosaic's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.0%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Mosaic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.39, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

