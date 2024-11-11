Earnings Outlook For Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43.

Anticipation surrounds Mirum Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.34% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mirum Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.48 -0.24 -0.65 EPS Actual -0.52 -0.54 -0.66 -0.57 Price Change % 2.0% 3.0% -1.0% 6.0%

Performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Shares

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals were trading at $42.0 as of November 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

The consensus rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $57.5, there's a potential 36.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, implying a potential 78.57% downside. For Galapagos, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $27.0, indicating a potential 35.71% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Galapagos are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mirum Pharmaceuticals Buy 107.68% $57.65M -10.63% Recursion Pharmaceuticals Buy 158.19% $14.00M -17.28% Galapagos Neutral -2.14% $59.83M -1.75%

Key Takeaway:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. The company's Return on Equity is also the lowest. Overall, Mirum Pharmaceuticals is positioned differently compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its product, Livmarli, a novel, orally administered, minimally-absorbed ileal bile acid transporter "IBAT) inhibitor (IBATi), is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). It is involved in the development of Maralixibat for the treatment of pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, and Alagille syndrome, or ALGS. The company is also involved in the development of volixibat for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 107.68%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -31.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -3.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.38, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Mirum Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

