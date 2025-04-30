Earnings Outlook For Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Middlesex Water will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

The announcement from Middlesex Water is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Middlesex Water's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.68 0.64 0.46 EPS Actual 0.49 0.80 0.59 0.59 Price Change % -2.0% 7.000000000000001% -1.0% 5.0%

Performance of Middlesex Water Shares

Shares of Middlesex Water were trading at $62.83 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Middlesex Water

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Middlesex Water.

With 1 analyst ratings, Middlesex Water has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $61.0, indicating a potential 2.91% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SJW Gr, California Water Servs Gr and American States Water, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SJW Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $57.75, suggesting a potential 8.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for California Water Servs Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $54.0, suggesting a potential 14.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for American States Water, with an average 1-year price target of $71.0, suggesting a potential 13.0% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for SJW Gr, California Water Servs Gr and American States Water, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Middlesex Water Outperform 22.03% $22.39M 1.98% SJW Gr Buy 15.46% $115.55M 1.70% California Water Servs Gr Buy 3.58% $131.49M 1.20% American States Water Underperform 14.31% $105.67M 3.15%

Key Takeaway:

Middlesex Water ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Middlesex Water is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Middlesex Water: A Closer Look

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in the U.S. The firm operates in the eastern states of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. The company has two operating segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The regulated business includes collecting and distributing water to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection consumers. The non-regulated business includes contract services for the operation of private water and wastewater systems. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the Regulated segment and from residential customers.

Middlesex Water: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Middlesex Water showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.03% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.98%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Middlesex Water's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.71%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Middlesex Water's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.87.

To track all earnings releases for Middlesex Water visit their earnings calendar on our site.

