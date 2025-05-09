Earnings Outlook For MeridianLink

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MeridianLink to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The announcement from MeridianLink is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 16.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MeridianLink's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.07 EPS Actual 0.08 0.06 0.04 0.06 Price Change % 17.0% -1.0% -5.0% 2.0%

MeridianLink Share Price Analysis

Shares of MeridianLink were trading at $17.23 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on MeridianLink

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MeridianLink.

A total of 5 analyst ratings have been received for MeridianLink, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $19.9, suggesting a potential 15.5% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amplitude, NCR Voyix and TeraWulf, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amplitude, with an average 1-year price target of $14.42, suggesting a potential 16.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NCR Voyix, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 18.75% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TeraWulf, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 65.18% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Amplitude, NCR Voyix and TeraWulf, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MeridianLink Neutral 6.51% $52.81M -1.83% Amplitude Buy 10.09% $59.75M -7.59% NCR Voyix Buy -14.32% $149M -1.44% TeraWulf Buy 63.47% $15.36M -9.46%

Key Takeaway:

MeridianLink ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. The company has the highest return on equity compared to its peers. Overall, MeridianLink's performance is average when compared to its peers in the analysis.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based software solution for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. It generates maximum revenue from Lending Software Solutions.

MeridianLink's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MeridianLink's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.51% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -9.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, MeridianLink faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for MeridianLink visit their earnings calendar on our site.

