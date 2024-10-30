Earnings Outlook For Mercer Intl

Mercer Intl (NASDAQ:MERC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Mercer Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The market awaits Mercer Intl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.70, leading to a 5.48% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Mercer Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.11 -0.54 -0.76 EPS Actual -1.01 -0.25 -0.80 -0.39 Price Change % 5.0% -3.0% 7.000000000000001% 13.0%

Analysts' Take on Mercer Intl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Mercer Intl.

Mercer Intl has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $8.25, the consensus suggests a potential 25.19% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Clearwater Paper and Sylvamo, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Clearwater Paper is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $42.5, suggesting a potential 544.92% upside. For Sylvamo, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $85.25, indicating a potential 1193.63% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Clearwater Paper and Sylvamo are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mercer Intl Neutral -5.75% $20.29M -12.74% Clearwater Paper Neutral 11.78% $35.60M -3.84% Sylvamo Neutral 1.52% $249M 9.66%

Key Takeaway:

Mercer Intl ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Mercer Intl

Mercer International Inc is a forest products company with two reportable operating segments in pulp and solid wood. The pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sale, and distribution of pulp, electricity, and chemicals. The solid wood segment consists of the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, manufactured products wood pallets, electricity, biofuels, and wood residuals from sawmills and other facilities located in Germany and the United States. The company has a geographical presence in the USA, Germany, China, and Other countries, where the majority of revenue is generated from the USA. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Pulp segment.

Mercer Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mercer Intl's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mercer Intl's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.74%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mercer Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.66%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.26, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

