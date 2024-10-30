Earnings Outlook For Marcus

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Marcus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Marcus bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.20, leading to a 4.19% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Marcus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.37 -0.17 0.33 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.38 -0.05 0.32 Price Change % 4.0% -1.0% -2.0% -0.0%

Analyst Views on Marcus

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Marcus.

With 3 analyst ratings, Marcus has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 18.98% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Vivid Seats, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Vivid Seats, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, implying a potential 58.36% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Vivid Seats, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Marcus Outperform -14.96% $79.16M -4.45% Vivid Seats Buy 19.92% $149.55M -0.72%

Key Takeaway:

Marcus is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates in both metrics. However, it outperforms in terms of Consensus rating compared to its peer. Return on Equity is negative for Marcus, indicating lower profitability compared to its peer.

About Marcus

Marcus Corp is engaged in two business segments, which are Theatres and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatre segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio ands others, a family entertainment center in Wisconsin and a retail center in Missouri; Hotels and Resorts segment owns and operates full-service hotels and resorts in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Nebraska and manages full-service hotels, resorts and other properties in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas, Nevada, California, and North Carolina. It generates maximum revenue from the Theatres segment.

Marcus's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Marcus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -14.96% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.49%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marcus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.45% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marcus's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.83.

To track all earnings releases for Marcus visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.