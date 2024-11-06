Earnings Outlook For Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Liberty Broadband will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.25.

Anticipation surrounds Liberty Broadband's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.55, leading to a 0.37% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Liberty Broadband's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.91 1.70 1.93 EPS Actual 1.36 1.69 1.39 1.10 Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband were trading at $93.26 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Liberty Broadband

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Liberty Broadband.

With 1 analyst ratings, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $91.0, indicating a potential 2.42% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of WideOpenWest, Charter Communications and Comcast, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

WideOpenWest is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $7.5, indicating a potential 91.96% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Charter Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $380.0, indicating a potential 307.46% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Comcast, with an average 1-year price target of $48.56, suggesting a potential 47.93% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for WideOpenWest, Charter Communications and Comcast, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EchoStar Neutral -9.27% $1.04B -1.04% WideOpenWest Buy -8.72% $95.40M -9.89% Charter Communications Neutral 1.55% $5.50B 9.49% Comcast Buy 6.49% $21.85B 4.29%

Key Takeaway:

Liberty Broadband ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, but at the top for return on equity among its peers.

Delving into Liberty Broadband's Background

Liberty Broadband Corp serves in the telecommunications industry in the United States. It provides cable services to both residential and small to medium businesses through its fiber, hybrid fiber, and coaxial cable infrastructure. The services provided by the company are residential services which include video services, internet services, voice services, and mobile services, commercial services which include small, and medium business and enterprise solutions, advertising services, and other services. The reportable segments of the company are GCI Holdings, Charter. The firm derives the majority of its revenue from GCI Holdings.

Liberty Broadband's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Liberty Broadband's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.41% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Liberty Broadband's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 79.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Liberty Broadband's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Liberty Broadband's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Liberty Broadband's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

To track all earnings releases for Liberty Broadband visit their earnings calendar on our site.

