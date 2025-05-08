Earnings Outlook For Koppers Hldgs

Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Koppers Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

The market awaits Koppers Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.48% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Koppers Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 1.30 1.27 0.67 EPS Actual 0.77 1.37 1.36 0.62 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% -2.0% -17.0%

Tracking Koppers Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Koppers Hldgs were trading at $25.04 as of May 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 41.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Koppers Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Koppers Hldgs.

Koppers Hldgs has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $64.0, the consensus suggests a potential 155.59% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AdvanSix, Orion and Mativ Holdings, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AdvanSix, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 21.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Orion, with an average 1-year price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential 30.79% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mativ Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 60.06% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for AdvanSix, Orion and Mativ Holdings, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Koppers Hldgs Outperform -7.05% $83.60M -2.00% AdvanSix Neutral 12.16% $53.47M 2.98% Orion Buy -7.26% $89.30M 3.62% Mativ Holdings Buy 1.39% $77.60M 0.17%

Key Takeaway:

Koppers Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity. Overall, Koppers Hldgs is positioned lower compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Delving into Koppers Hldgs's Background

Koppers Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds used in markets such as railroad, aluminum and steel, agriculture, utilities, and residential lumber. The company is organized into three business segments: railroad and utility products and services, performance chemicals, and carbon materials and chemicals. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated wood products like crossties used in railroads, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds such as creosote used in the treatment of wood crossties, among others. The majority of its revenue comes from the company's railroad and utility products and services segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

Koppers Hldgs's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Koppers Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.05% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Koppers Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Koppers Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.0%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Koppers Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.09. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

