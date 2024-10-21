Earnings Outlook For Interpublic Gr of Cos

Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Interpublic Gr of Cos will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70.

Investors in Interpublic Gr of Cos are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.33% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Interpublic Gr of Cos's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.59 0.35 1.13 0.73 EPS Actual 0.61 0.36 1.18 0.70 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Gr of Cos were trading at $32.03 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Interpublic Gr of Cos

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Interpublic Gr of Cos.

With 6 analyst ratings, Interpublic Gr of Cos has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $32.42, indicating a potential 1.22% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Omnicom Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Omnicom Group, with an average 1-year price target of $114.43, suggesting a potential 257.26% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Omnicom Group, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Interpublic Gr of Cos Neutral 1.63% $411.10M 5.60% Omnicom Group Outperform 8.51% $761M 10.17%

Key Takeaway:

Interpublic Gr of Cos is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit compared to its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Interpublic Gr of Cos: A Closer Look

Interpublic Group is among the world's largest advertising holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates about 65% of revenue in the US and 17% in the UK and Europe.

Financial Insights: Interpublic Gr of Cos

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Interpublic Gr of Cos's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.63% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Interpublic Gr of Cos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interpublic Gr of Cos's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interpublic Gr of Cos's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Interpublic Gr of Cos's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.13. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Interpublic Gr of Cos visit their earnings calendar on our site.

