Earnings Outlook For HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect HighPeak Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

Anticipation surrounds HighPeak Energy's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 7.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HighPeak Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.22 0.50 0.37 EPS Actual 0.19 0.35 0.28 0.37 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 11.0% -2.0% 10.0%

Performance of HighPeak Energy Shares

Shares of HighPeak Energy were trading at $8.71 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on HighPeak Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on HighPeak Energy.

Analysts have provided HighPeak Energy with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $11.5, suggesting a potential 32.03% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kimbell Royalty Partners, Kosmos Energy and Vitesse Energy, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kimbell Royalty Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 83.7% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kosmos Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential 56.95% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vitesse Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 250.17% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Kimbell Royalty Partners, Kosmos Energy and Vitesse Energy, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity HighPeak Energy Neutral -22.03% $82.15M 0.51% Kimbell Royalty Partners Neutral -16.16% $35.13M -4.64% Kosmos Energy Buy -30.77% $2.16M -9.62% Vitesse Energy Buy 8.13% $19.98M 0.46%

Key Takeaway:

HighPeak Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas company focused on the development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in Howard County of the Midland Basin. The company operates in a single segment, which is crude oil and natural gas development, exploration, and production in the U.S.

Financial Insights: HighPeak Energy

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: HighPeak Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -22.03%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: HighPeak Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.45% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): HighPeak Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HighPeak Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

