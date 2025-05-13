Earnings Outlook For Hawkins

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hawkins will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75.

Hawkins bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.20, leading to a 8.44% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hawkins's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.92 1.18 1.01 0.68 EPS Actual 0.72 1.16 1.38 0.66 Price Change % -8.0% -9.0% 17.0% 9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Hawkins were trading at $117.685 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Hawkins

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Hawkins.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Hawkins, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $160.0, suggesting a potential 35.96% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Olin, Tronox Holdings and Cabot, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Olin, with an average 1-year price target of $25.12, suggesting a potential 78.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tronox Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $10.22, suggesting a potential 91.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cabot, with an average 1-year price target of $84.0, suggesting a potential 28.62% downside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Olin, Tronox Holdings and Cabot, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hawkins Buy 8.49% $48.42M 3.34% Olin Neutral 0.54% $148.70M 0.06% Tronox Holdings Buy -4.65% $99M -6.46% Cabot Neutral -8.15% $241M 6.59%

Key Takeaway:

Hawkins ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Hawkins is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

All You Need to Know About Hawkins

Hawkins Inc manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and ingredients. The firm organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The industrial segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells private label bleach, caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. The water treatment segment sells chemicals and equipment used to treat potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The health and nutrition segment sells ingredients to food, beverage, personal care, and dietary supplement producers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hawkins

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hawkins displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Hawkins's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hawkins's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.15%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hawkins's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Hawkins visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HWKN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 BWS Financial Upgrades Neutral Buy Jan 2025 BWS Financial Maintains Neutral Neutral Oct 2024 BWS Financial Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for HWKN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.