Earnings Outlook For Harrow

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Harrow to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits Harrow's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 54.32% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Harrow's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.20 -0.04 0.04 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.28 -0.20 -0.09 Price Change % 54.0% 35.0% -1.0% -36.0%

Harrow Share Price Analysis

Shares of Harrow were trading at $52.02 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 562.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Harrow

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Harrow.

With 3 analyst ratings, Harrow has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $56.67, indicating a potential 8.94% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix and Harmony Biosciences, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Supernus Pharmaceuticals is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, suggesting a potential 30.8% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Ocular Therapeutix, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, indicating a potential 65.4% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Harmony Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $52.5, indicating a potential 0.92% upside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Ocular Therapeutix and Harmony Biosciences, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Harrow Buy 46.22% $36.40M -10.87% Supernus Pharmaceuticals Neutral 14.17% $158.11M 3.92% Ocular Therapeutix Buy 8.26% $14.93M -11.14% Harmony Biosciences Buy 16.08% $143.26M 8.12%

Key Takeaway:

Harrow ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Harrow has the lowest Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Harrow

Harrow Inc is an eyecare pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market. The company helps U.S. eyecare professionals preserve the gift of sight by making its comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products accessible and affordable to millions of Americans.

Harrow's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Harrow showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 46.22% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -13.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harrow's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harrow's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.15%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, Harrow faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

