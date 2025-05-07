Earnings Outlook For Globalstar

Globalstar (AMEX:GSAT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Globalstar to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The announcement from Globalstar is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.14, leading to a 0.14% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Globalstar's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 0 0 0 EPS Actual -0.20 0 -0.15 -0.15 Price Change % 0.0% 7.000000000000001% -2.0% -5.0%

Performance of Globalstar Shares

Shares of Globalstar were trading at $19.85 as of May 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Globalstar

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Globalstar.

Globalstar has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $43.33, the consensus suggests a potential 118.29% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Iridium Communications, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Iridium Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $32.33, suggesting a potential 62.87% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Iridium Communications are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Globalstar Buy 16.73% $39.20M -14.05% Iridium Communications Outperform 5.41% $153.22M 5.55%

Key Takeaway:

Globalstar ranks lower in Revenue Growth compared to its peer. It also has lower Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Globalstar

Globalstar Inc is a telecommunications company that derives revenue from the provision of mobile satellite services. Mobile satellite services are typically used by customers where existing terrestrial wireline and wireless communications networks are impaired or do not exist. The company provides communications services such as two-way voice and data transmission. In addition, one-way data transmission is also offered. Both services are offered using mobile or fixed devices. The company is an owner of satellite assets. It has one reportable segment: MSS business. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Breaking Down Globalstar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Globalstar's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -86.46%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globalstar's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Globalstar's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Globalstar's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.51, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

